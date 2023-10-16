First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $24,560,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.3 %

SLB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.12. 768,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,328,511. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.