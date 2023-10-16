First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $51.75 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $51,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.89. 238,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,450. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $76.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

