First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Invests $209,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,600,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $321.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

