First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Purchases 110 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,258,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,466,000 after purchasing an additional 159,492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $246.61. The stock had a trading volume of 301,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,415. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

