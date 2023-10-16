First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 4.7 %

PFE stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.63. 21,955,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,589,598. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

