First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 1,420 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.19. 354,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

