First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 2,455 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF comprises about 1.8% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 120.7% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,018. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

