First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 3,336 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 1.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 587,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,470,000 after acquiring an additional 423,764 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after acquiring an additional 838,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.65. 122,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,673. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $115.39 and a one year high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

