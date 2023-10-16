First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 40,978 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,978 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 7.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $29,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $50.40. 75,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,237. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.