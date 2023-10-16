First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,813,357. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

