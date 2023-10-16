First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.61. 547,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.34 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

