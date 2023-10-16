First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moller Financial Services grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 310,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.22. 36,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,110. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

