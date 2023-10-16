First National Corp MA ADV Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 172,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

