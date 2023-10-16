First National Corp MA ADV Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $513,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.30. 34,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,656. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.05 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.52.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

