First National Corp MA ADV Has $270,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAX. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 239,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 22,405 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

