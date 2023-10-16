First National Corp MA ADV Has $369,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,881. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

