First National Corp MA ADV Has $4.78 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for approximately 1.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 52.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $77,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

QLD stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.10. 606,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,185. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.21. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

