First National Corp MA ADV Has $470,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,899,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,562,754. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.41.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

