First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,131,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 816,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $367.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,437,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,268,422. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $259.08 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

