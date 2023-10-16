First National Corp MA ADV Sells 426,198 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 426,198 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 131,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,788,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,772,223. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

