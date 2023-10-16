First National Corp MA ADV Sells 7,412 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $14,880,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $31,446,116,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Intel Trading Up 1.7 %

INTC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,982,184. The company has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

