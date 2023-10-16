First National Corp MA ADV Sells 895 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.10. 134,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,228. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $72.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

