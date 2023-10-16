First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 793,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 522.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNWB remained flat at $12.64 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $121.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.70. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

