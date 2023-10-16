First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARVR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.31. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $1.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,563,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF by 1,004.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF in the second quarter worth $945,000.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.