First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARVR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.31. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $1.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30.

Get First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,563,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF by 1,004.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF in the second quarter worth $945,000.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.