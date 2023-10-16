First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
FMB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.81. 104,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,634. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
