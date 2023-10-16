FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 91.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FE opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 207.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

