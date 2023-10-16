FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of FirstService worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after acquiring an additional 85,703 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in FirstService by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,997,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,420,000 after purchasing an additional 133,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FirstService stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.17. 7,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,638. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.07.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

