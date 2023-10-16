Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,557,000 after buying an additional 266,154 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,130,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,670,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.