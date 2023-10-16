Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FI. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FI opened at $112.48 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.84 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,920 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,871,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,182,000 after buying an additional 1,639,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

