FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Raised by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLTFree Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for 2.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after buying an additional 774,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $135,367,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,342,000 after buying an additional 658,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,537,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLT stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.07. 288,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,388. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $278.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

