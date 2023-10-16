FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 76,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 177,140 shares.The stock last traded at $39.04 and had previously closed at $39.08.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08.

Get FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 184.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.