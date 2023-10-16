Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Get Flywire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLYW

Flywire Price Performance

Flywire stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -120.26 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $373,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,192.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $373,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,192.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $337,179.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,115,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,242 shares of company stock worth $4,693,279. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 238.0% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.