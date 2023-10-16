Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,600 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Forestar Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Forestar Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 57,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Forestar Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

NYSE FOR traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

