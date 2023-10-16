Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Lowered to C$57.00 at Scotiabank

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.50 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.18.

Get Fortis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTS

Fortis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:FTS traded up C$0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting C$55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$49.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 3.1702254 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.