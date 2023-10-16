Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOJCY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Danske lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Fortum Oyj Stock Performance
Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.0961 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.06. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.
About Fortum Oyj
Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.
