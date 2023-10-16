Fortune 45 LLC Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fortune 45 LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 0.4% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Waste Management by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.62. The company had a trading volume of 521,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

