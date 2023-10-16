Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Position Increased by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 105.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,089 shares during the quarter. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.02% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2,170.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

DIVI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,516. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

