Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRU. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Desjardins set a C$19.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.91.

Shares of FRU traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.94. 287,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.31. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.91 and a one year high of C$17.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.71 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 45.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

