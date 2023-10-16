Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,039 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,323,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $35.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

