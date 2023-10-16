Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:FEC traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.48. 28,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,558. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.04. Frontera Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.25 and a 52-week high of C$14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.05.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$389.37 million for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontera Energy will post 2.6283619 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

