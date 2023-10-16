Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $193.00

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 193 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 193 ($2.36), with a volume of 119758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.62).

Frontier Developments Trading Down 9.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 306.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 453.18. The company has a market capitalization of £76.08 million, a PE ratio of -411.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

