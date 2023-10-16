Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $25.09. 113,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,878. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $750.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.68 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,299 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $346,252.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,553 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,891.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $346,252.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,553 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,891.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $46,863.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,067,251.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,279 shares of company stock worth $542,598 over the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

