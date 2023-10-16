G2 Capital Management LLC OH Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 19.2% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $44,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 852,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,985,000 after buying an additional 151,570 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $771,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,191,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 66,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,446,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,568. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $68.49 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

