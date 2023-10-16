G2 Capital Management LLC OH Buys 1,215 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,498,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. 278,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,101. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

