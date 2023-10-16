G2 Capital Management LLC OH Buys 872 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 224.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $2,385,931.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $2,385,931.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,592. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.82. 99,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,574. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $77.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WOR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

