G2 Capital Management LLC OH Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,964. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.