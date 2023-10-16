G2 Capital Management LLC OH Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCP remained flat at $20.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 214,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,892. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0584 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

