G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $724,787,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,597. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

