G2 Capital Management LLC OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 772,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,369. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

