G2 Capital Management LLC OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.5% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 568.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 344,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 75,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $30.43. 194,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,750. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

